Best dressed rugby fans at Canada Sevens 2024 in Vancouver

The Canada Sevens rugby tournament has touched down in Vancouver for another weekend of festivities. It is the ninth time that the event has been held in the city and it’s always a highlight.

The event started on Friday. The finals of the women’s tournament start at 4:43 pm today and the men’s championship will follow at 5:23 pm.

As always, the event features plenty of fans showing support with their fun outfits. There were a lot of great costumes this year including fans dressed as Mario, a variety of animals, and much more.

While it was hard with so many great options to choose from, we managed to narrow this list down to include just our favourites. Scroll below to see some of the fun and wacky outfits that people pulled off this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Sevens (@vansevens)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Sevens (@vansevens)