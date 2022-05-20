NewsCoronavirus

BC is past the peak of its Omicron wave, according to wastewater data

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
May 20 2022, 11:26 pm
BC is past the peak of its Omicron wave, according to wastewater data
Jennifer Jessica Peck/Shutterstock

BC’s latest wastewater data suggests COVID-19 cases are declining, indicating the province has passed the peak of its Omicron wave.

But hospital occupancy and approximate case counts are still higher than any time prior to Omicron throughout the pandemic, according to a May 18 slide deck from the BC COVID-19 Modelling Group.

omicron bc

Case data from BC COVID-19 Database

The scientists say the turnaround in COVID-19 infections this time is driven by growing population immunity, unlike previous behaviour-driven declines.

Although few people can access a PCR test to be included in the government’s case reporting data, the modelling group says hospitalizations and reported cases are stabilizing across BC.

The majority of cases in May are the Omicron BA.2 lineage, which spread faster than Omicron BA.2

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.