This is the new design concept for the BC Parkway in Metrotown

Concept for the BC Parkway at the Vancouver-Burnaby border, next to the Telus Boot. (City of Burnaby)

Major improvements are envisioned for the BC Parkway’s pedestrian and cyclist pathways through the Metrotown district of Burnaby.

The City of Burnaby has outlined its design concept for transforming the 3.3-km-long segment of the BC Parkway that follows SkyTrain Expo Line’s elevated guideway between the intersection of Boundary Road and Vanness Avenue (next to the Telus Boot office tower) and Royal Oak Station.

This generally entails introducing extensive nighttime lighting of the pathway, new hardscape pathway surfaces, new plazas, extensive landscaping, new street furniture with seating areas, and new public art and wayfinding.

Each segment would also receive special design considerations based on the location’s context and condition.

Starting at the westernmost end of the project corridor, where the BC Parkway meets Boundary Road (the municipal border between Burnaby and Vancouver), there would be a special “gateway lighting feature” to mark the entrance into the City of Burnaby. This particular segment between Boundary Road and Kingsway also runs immediately adjacent to the Telus Boot office tower’s future infill development with five new additional towers up to 64 storeys with a total of over 2,500 homes.

It is noted that the BC Parkway’s crossing across Kingsway would be established at-grade by the Telus Boot development’s new intersection for the street, with the City working with TransLink on the intersection’s design.

For the BC Parkway segment that runs through Central Park, there would be an emphasis on a landscaping design that incorporates stormwater and meadow features, and a new bridge for accessing Central Park North, which is also in the process of being redesigned and reconfigured with a new open lawn, playground, and plaza spaces.

The existing field at Central Park North serves as one of Burnaby’s main sites for major events and festivals, including Canada Day festivities.

The segment between Patterson Station and Willingdon Avenue would see a dog park, community gardens, picnic areas, and recreational features such as a pump track or skate and scooter park.

Further to the east, the segment in and around Metrotown Station would see extensive event-friendly plaza areas, space for small shops and food/beverage vendors, and a landmark public art piece and interactive features.

The segments closest to Bonsor Recreation Complex and Royal Oak Station would see features such as open lawns, playgrounds, sports courts, community gardens, urban agriculture, and First Nations public art.

Currently, the BC Parkway through the Metrotown area features a narrow asphalt pathway, informal grassy areas, limited street furniture, and some nighttime lighting. In recent years, the municipal government made some improvements to the BC Parkway by installing programmable digital LED lighting on the SkyTrain guideway’s pillars over a five-km-long span between Patterson Station and Edmonds Station.

An online survey that closes on October 14, 2024 will be used to finalize the plan, with the City aiming to implement the project starting in early 2025.

The BC Parkway naturally serves as the urban public space spine of Burnaby’s emerging city centre in the Metrotown area.

This transformation of the BC Parkway would turn the pathway’s corridor into a linear park that is an extension of Central Park.

The municipal government is working with Boniface Oleksiuk Politano Architects, Hapa Collaborative, and Boyle Design on creating a design concept for the BC Parkway through Metrotown.

