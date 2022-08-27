Hikers watch bear steal backpack of food in Garibaldi Park (VIDEO)

A TikToker caught a curious forest resident on camera raiding their bear cache like it was their own personal pantry.

TikTok user @ksr8282 shared a video on Thursday, August 25, of their bear encounter. The incident likely happened in the Taylor Meadows campground in Garibaldi Park, according to other TikTok videos posted to their account.

“Incredible experience watching this guy work the camp for some food,” they wrote in the caption. “Despite the food being hung up high, he eventually figured out how to get a bag down. We decided hiking back down in the dark was the safest play here.”

@ksr8282 Incredible experience watching this guy work the camp for some food. Despite the food being hung up high he eventually figured out how to get a bag down. We decided hiking back down in the dark was the safest play here… #fyp #bear #scary #hiking #viral ♬ In Essence – Ka$tro

The video is partly filmed from inside a shelter at the camp, the creator clarified in the comments.

In the Whistler area, there have been multiple bear alerts shared by the Resort Municipality of Whistler in the last month. Many bears have been destroyed after getting too close to humans and their property.

In August, BC Conservation Service Officers received 3,524 reports about black bears, and 74 were killed by officers province-wide.

