Looks like folks ordering a meal for takeout now have more options when it comes to boozy drinks in BC.

Single-serve liquor is now available to be ordered alongside takeout and delivery orders across the province.

The new change came into effect on Friday, October 29, 2021, and is applicable to BC’s liquor- and food-primary liquor licensees.

These establishments are now permitted to sell unmixed drinks for takeout and delivery with the purchase of a meal.

This means sips such as a glass of wine, a cider, a draft beer, or an unmixed ounce of a spirit can be added onto a food order from these spots.

The province calls this move “another revenue-generating option for licensed restaurants and pubs.”

Back in March 2021, the BC government announced it would permanently allow bars and restaurants to sell and deliver sealed, packaged alcohol such as full bottles of wine.