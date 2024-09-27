Asking price of rundown Vancouver home shocks some folks

A Vancouver home that has seen better days has been listed for a surprising price, leading to some incredulous reactions online.

Located at 2535 East Broadway in Vancouver, the partially boarded-up home has been listed for $1,999,000.

According to BC Assessment, the home’s assessed value is much lower, at $1,571,000, while the actual building is only valued at a measly $10,000.

Sutton Premier Realty’s listing really hypes this property up, saying, “This is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.”

“Whether you’re looking to build your dream home or an investment property, this spot has it all. The building permit is ready, so no delays in starting your project. Imagine the possibilities,” it continues.

The listing only includes one picture of the home, which is a shot of the front.

The existing home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. While the house is 1,952 sq ft, the future owner of this land will have a fairly large lot to work with, totalling 4,128 sq ft.

This home’s last sale wasn’t too long ago. In 2022, the home sold for $1,500,000, under the asking price of $1,700,000. That sale price was slightly above the assessed value at the time, which was $1,451,000.

The 97-year-old home hasn’t aged terribly well and clearly needs some TLC. We can see how it looked 13 years ago, thanks to Google Maps.

According to the listing, the home is in a prime location, just a short walk away from the intersection of East Broadway and Nanaimo.

Folks have caught wind of this property on X, and they’re having a laugh about the Vancouver home listing.

Hoping for a $500K profit on this East Broadway slum Bought 2022 – $1.5M

Asking – $2M “INVESTORS/DEVELOPERS! This is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for!” VanRE is f****d pic.twitter.com/bOsHR70Kfd — FIVRE604 (@FIVRE604) September 24, 2024

Another user said it’s “all about the dirt,” referring to the land value.

One person said, “It just needs a little TLC.”

One X user had an interesting question sparked by this property.