British Columbians warned of monkeypox scam calls by public health

Oct 19 2022, 8:27 pm
Gabo_Arts/Shutterstock

Have you gotten a phone call lately informing you that you’ve been exposed to monkeypox?

Well, many people in BC have received alarming automated calls in recent days about their so-called positive diagnoses of viral infection, but officials are clearing up the concern.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) and several health authorities, including Vancouver Coastal Health, are alerting locals that this is a scam.

A statement from Provincial Health Services Authority and the BC CDC explains that there is no case in which public health will send an automated message to tell people they’ve been exposed or infected.

“After an individual has a positive test for a communicable disease, such as monkeypox, public health contacts individuals for follow-up and/or to identify people who may have been exposed to the communicable disease. This is known as case and contact tracing,” the statement reads.

Most importantly, you will never be asked to provide financial information for test results and contact tracing.

In most cases, test results and contact tracing are handled by public health staff in the regional health authorities and not the Ministry of Health.

“Please be alert for cybercriminals sending fake phishing emails, texts and robocalls to steal your personal and financial details,” the Provincial Health Services Authority urged.

