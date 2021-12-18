BC MLA calls out "aggressive" harasser she had to run away from

A politician is speaking out after her and her staff were reportedly harassed so much that they had to run away from the situation.

Brittny Anderson is the MLA for Nelson-Creston. On Saturday, December 18, she shared a Twitter thread detailing an encounter she had at a highway rest stop.

“Yesterday, on our way back to Nelson from Creston, my staff and I were aggressively harassed at a highway rest stop,” wrote Anderson.

Yesterday, on our way back to Nelson from Creston, my staff and I were aggressively harassed at a highway rest stop. This is not unique behaviour towards a B.C. MLAs, it’s the second reported incident in under a week.

1/7 — Brittny Anderson (@BrittnyAnderso) December 18, 2021

Anderson said that a man screamed at her and her staff about vaccinations.

“His actions became so aggressive, and subsequently so did those of his passenger, that we had to run for our car to remove ourselves from the situation,” wrote Anderson.

“This is a cross-partisan issue, and goes beyond politics. MLAs and staff have all recently dealt with extreme behaviours of people opposed to public health orders, which has had an impact on their ability to keep a welcoming office to provide services to their communities,” wrote Anderson.

The MLA’s office confirmed that Creston RCMP has been contacted regarding the altercation.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has also experienced harassment and even death threats.

In response, BC Premier John Horgan said at the time that there was “no room” for abuse in BC.

Our province owes a lot to Dr. Henry and our public health officials. There’s absolutely no room for this abuse in BC. https://t.co/kIiQAtJ1qw — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) September 23, 2020

“This kind of behaviour is not ok,” wrote Anderson.

“It does nothing to further the civil, respectful conversations that we need to be having as community members to move our province forward in the best way. This incident was reported to police, and will proceed through that avenue.”

Daily Hive has reached Brittny Anderson’s office for more details and will update this story.