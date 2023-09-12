The official winner of the 2023 PNE Prize Home lottery has been named.

Mark Zappa from New Westminster was the lucky winner of the jaw-dropping $2.3 million home in the 89th year of the PNE tradition.

The prize home is located in Langley, and we’re not exaggerating when we say it will take your breath away.

The 3,773-square-foot house built by Lanstone Homes in collaboration with Wesmont Homes oozes luxury.

The property has three floors, with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. It’s perfect for a big family.

Its massive size isn’t even the best part.

The home was designed by Brown & Co, and they pulled out all the stops. The deluxe home features a Scandinavian-style living room and a modern kitchen with Fisher & Paykel appliances. There’s also a rec room and a listening lounge.

It also comes fully furnished with all the beautiful furnishings from Yaletown Interiors.

Stunning design aside, it’s also a super practical house as it was built to Step 3 BC Energy standards and is fully electric, featuring a cold climate heat pump system.

Plus, the home includes a one-bedroom, one-bathroom legal basement suite.

Mark Zappa sure is one lucky man for winning this dazzling home, and Shelley Frost, President and CEO of the PNE, shared a sweet message with him.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to Mark, now the proud homeowner of this beautiful Langley home,” said Frost.

With files from Daniel Chai