Man in BC caught on camera kicking couple's dog and assaulting them

A couple visiting BC from out of the country are shaken up after a stranger attacked them and their dog over the weekend, Victoria police report.

VicPD explained in a statement that on Saturday around 11 pm officers responded to the stranger attack near Belleville Street and Government Street.

The couple was leaving their hotel in this area when they encountered the man.

“They told officers that the man first kicked their dog and then got into a physical altercation with one of them,” police said. “They told the man to stay away and called police. The man argued with the couple and then left the scene before officers arrived.”

CCTV images captured the attack and the suspect is described to be a white man between 25 and 35 years old, 6’2” tall, with a heavy build and dark brown hair that is thinning at the crown.

At the time of the incident, the suspect wore a blue and black plaid hooded sweatshirt underneath a dark puffy vest and blue jeans.

The last time he was seen, he was walking southbound.

Police confirmed that the couple and their dog did not need any medical treatment.

If you recognize the man or have information about this incident, call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1. To make an anonymous report call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.