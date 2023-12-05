BC man sues after tenant refuses to move out of the home he purchased

A BC man was forced to sue a company he bought a home from after the tenant who lived in the basement refused to move out.

Ahmed Ali purchased a home from SL Trading, alleging that the company failed to provide vacant possession.

He also said that SL Trading refused to remove garbage from the property and that appliances were missing or not working.

His claim amount was $9,584.59 in damages, but he limited it to $5,000 to remain within the small claims limit at the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal.

SL Trading, which we couldn’t find much information about online, told the tribunal that it couldn’t provide vacant possession because the tenant refused to leave. It also claimed the property was in the same condition as during Ali’s home inspection.

Both parties agreed to the sale on April 13, 2021. The agreement stated that Ali was supposed to receive vacant possession of the home on August 31, 2021. The agreement also said four stoves, four fridges, two washers and two dryers would be in working order on that date. Garbage inside and outside was to be removed before Ali took possession, and SL Trading was supposed to ensure that the tenants vacated the property.

The tenants were notified to vacate by August 15, 2021.

Ali took possession of the property on August 31 and, the very next day, applied to the Residential Tenancy Board to remove the tenant.

Ali claims the tenant refused to respond to his attempts to communicate and harassed workers he hired to work on the home. He didn’t gain access to the basement until November 30 with the help of a lawyer.

The tribunal agreed that SL Trading was responsible for Ali’s claims, and the company was ordered to pay Ali $5,448.14, which included $5,000 in damages and the rest in tribunal fees.