BC man follows GPS off boat launch and gets truck stuck in marina

A semi-truck cab was spotted nearly submerged in BC waters, and police say, “This was a case of trusting a GPS system that took the driver down the wrong path. Or, in this case, ramp.”

Osoyoos RCMP told Daily Hive that at about 4:20 am on Saturday it was called to help Osoyoos Fire Rescue with a semi-truck that was partially submerged in the Osoyoos Marina.

The 54-year-old male driver from Surrey was following his GPS guidance when it “in advertently” took him down the boat ramp, police said. Because it was dark, the driver did not realize “until it was too late,” Mounties added.

“Thankfully the truck did not become fully submerged and the driver was uninjured although trapped in the cab of the truck until a couple local fire crews swam out to rescue him.”

Castanet shared a photo of the semi-truck in the marina, which has been shared widely online.