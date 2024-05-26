A one-of-a-kind tranquil lakefront home has hit BC’s real estate market.

Jamie Macdougall of Engel & Völkers listed the Bowen Island home, beautifully crafted by world-class home designers Burgers Architecture, as a sophisticated 4,950-square-foot property on 1.56 acres of land with oceanfront views.

Homeowners can expect to experience the “cozy feel of a coastal fisherman hut with a modern luxurious twist,” a spokesperson describes.

This modern luxury home has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms with 4,950 square feet of living space.

“Upon arrival, one is greeted by a steel outer skin with a galvalume coating, punctuated with warm cedar siding,” the listing reads. “Inside, the interiors unfold with grace and sophistication, boasting gabled ceilings crafted from milled hemlock with a juxtaposition of charcoal polished concrete floors heated by geothermal energy against matte white walls. This is the epitome of West Coast luxury where architectural integrity combined with natural beauty create a lifestyle unlike any other.”

The home, built in 2009, is on sale for $8,500,000.