BC's big lottery winner taking family on vacation to Dubai with her prize money

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Jan 31 2024, 11:52 pm
BC's big lottery winner taking family on vacation to Dubai with her prize money
alisafarov/Shutterstock | BCLC

A BC woman is off to warmer temperatures after she took the prize in a recent lottery draw.

Mezhgan Azmudin didn’t quite believe it at first when she checked her tickets. The Abbotsford resident initially thought she had won about $25,000, but luckily, she was off by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Mezhgan Azmudin

BCLC

After that initial confusion, it’s finally sunk in that she’s $500,000 richer thanks to her winning numbers from the January 15, 2024 Daily Grand draw.

It’s not only Azmudin who is reacting to the win.

“They are very excited!” she said about the reaction from her family and friends.

What would you do if you won the lottery?

According to the BCLC, Azmudin has big plans for how she will be spending her winnings.

She wants to cover the costs of having her parents come for a visit, plus she plans to take her children to visit Dubai for what’s likely going to be an extravagant family vacation, thanks to her newfound financial freedom.

