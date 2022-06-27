NewsLottery

Metro Vancouver lottery winner bound for Hawaii after huge Lotto Max win

Jun 27 2022, 7:15 pm
BCLC | Shane Myers Photography/Shutterstock

One BC lottery winner is ready to pack their bags for a trip to Hawaii after cashing in a winning ticket for $500,000

Ahmet Aktas from New Westminster almost blacked out when he realized that he won half a million dollars in the June 21 Lotto Max draw.

“I was home and checked my ticket on my BCLC Lotto! app and almost blacked out. I told my wife and she thought I was joking until she saw the scanner on my phone,” he said in a release.

Now, Aktas will use the money towards a family trip to Hawaii and upgrade to a more comfortable home. Their winning ticket was bought at the Circle K on Scott Road in Surrey.

“Winning is just really exciting. We hope to travel more with the kids, we’ve always wanted to go to Hawaii as we’ve never been.”

“I didn’t know what ecstatic felt like but now I do!”

While $500,000 is a life-changing amount of money, the big prize is still waiting to be won. Now, the Lotto Max jackpot has reached $70 million.

Where would be on your must-see travel list if you won the lottery?

