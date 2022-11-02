Canadian man headed for Oregon's salty ocean air after major lottery win

When Richard Carmichael went back to check his lottery ticket, he says he couldn’t believe the retailer when she said he won a Daily Grand prize.

“It doesn’t seem real… you don’t expect it to be you and all of a sudden, it is,” the Merritt, BC, resident said.

Carmichael’s wife was the first person he told when he won $500,000.

The British Columbian says the money is “more or less a safety net” for him but apart from investing some earnings, he also plans to enjoy it with some travel.

Carmichael is set to head down to the Oregon Coast for the sweet, salty ocean air and later enjoy some camping trips.

“It’s unbelievable and exciting! I was quite excited in the beginning and after I calmed down a bit it’s still hard to believe.”

So far this year, BC lottery players have redeemed over $8 million in winnings from the Daily Grand.