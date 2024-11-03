BC Lions season over after crushing playoff loss in Saskatchewan

The BC Lions season is over after a heartbreaking 28-19 playoff loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The team couldn’t get the job done on the road in Saskatchewan as they failed to crack the 20-point mark. They were moving the ball late in the game and attempting a comeback but a late turnover was too much to overcome.

Vernon Adams Jr. started for the Lions at quarterback as he wrestled the job back from Nathan Rourke late in the season. The signal caller finished with two passing touchdowns but a late fourth-quarter interception put the game away for good.

Adams Jr. finished with 317 passing yards but the late interception proved crushing.

FIRST CFL INTERCEPTION FOR NELSON LOKOMBO! The @sskroughriders take over with a late fourth quarter lead! #GCPlayoffs on TSN & RDS

📱: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/grPFAYXFch — CFL (@CFL) November 3, 2024

The Lions scored the first touchdown of the game but the Roughriders responded quickly, taking a 13-6 lead after a passing score in the second quarter. That first touchdown was the only lead the Lions would hold all night.

The Lions fought back and tied the game just before the half on a touchdown pass to Justin McInnis.

TOUCHDOWN JUSTIN MCINNIS! Vernon Adams Jr. buys time, McInnis hauls it in, we are TIED in Saskatchewan! #GCPlayoffs on TSN & RDS

📱: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/tF2g77fBII — CFL (@CFL) November 2, 2024

While the Roughriders started off the second half well and took a 20-16 lead, the Lions were not out of it just yet. The visiting team came up with a huge third down stop late in the third quarter to keep the game close but it was all for naught as their field goal attempt hit an upright on that drive.

It was extremely windy which made even short field goal attempts difficult.

Look at how windy it is in Saskatchewan 🏈💨 pic.twitter.com/DDkiDOhPaq — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) November 3, 2024

The Roughriders would add to their lead before Adams Jr.’s game sealing interception late in the contest. The Lions were driving and needing to score but his errant pass found the arms of Nelson Lokombo.

This marks the end of the Lions season as they fall in the first round of the postseason.

Battled ‘til the end. A special group, but it ends here. 💔 Final score presented by @ProsperaCU pic.twitter.com/x8B4zxr7AP — BC LIONS (@BCLions) November 3, 2024

The Roughriders advance and will face off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western Final. That game will take place on November 9 at 3:30 pm PT in Winnipeg.