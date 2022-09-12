BC Lions' Ryan Phillips says he was handcuffed and racially profiled by Surrey RCMP

Ryan Phillips says he was pulled over for no reason by Surrey RCMP this weekend, and then subsequently handcuffed. The Seattle native said the way police acted was “unlawful and ridiculous,” and is accusing officers in Surrey of racial profiling.

The 39-year-old former CFL All-Star is one of the most recognizable members of the BC Lions organization in the past two decades. Phillips played 12 seasons for the Lions between 2005 and 2016, before returning as a coach in 2019. He’s currently the team’s defensive coordinator.

“It’s honestly a damn shame the racial profiling I just experienced from the [Surrey RCMP] literally pulled over for zero reason and when asked got zero explanation,” Phillips said in a tweet posted at 5:23 am Sunday morning. “Called [for] police officers for one Black male by himself and after all the madness I still have zero explanation of why.”

Phillips said he was put in handcuffs after telling officers that he felt he was being racially profiled.

“I’m beyond aware of the violence that’s been happening in Surrey. But the way [Surrey RCMP] just acted was beyond unlawful and ridiculous. When I expressed myself as a Black male from the [United States] that I felt profiled they decided to handcuff me like they were the victim or threatened.

“If the [Surrey RCMP] thinks this is over and my voice won’t be heard they have another thing coming. I have seen them do it to players and now to myself. It’s a complete jerk and abuse of power. PERIOD.”

“These are serious allegations,” said Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards in a statement shared with Daily Hive.

“Any person who believes the standard of police service has fallen short is strongly encouraged to report their concerns to us, so they can be fully reviewed and examined.”

Edwards said the traffic stop was initiated due to an officer observing “erratic driving behaviour over several blocks” and that he is “satisfied the officers acted very reasonably and met RCMP service standards in this interaction” based on what he reviewed. He added that he was unable to provide additional details due to the provisions of the Privacy Act.

“I’m confident that the documentation served by police to the driver at the time outlines the reasons for the stop and any processes for dispute.”

The BC Lions opted not to provide a comment when asked by Daily Hive, noting that this is a “personal matter” for their defensive coordinator. Daily Hive also reached out to Phillips directly for comment and will update this story if he chooses to respond.