Former BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke waived by Jaguars

Nathan Rourke’s time on the Jacksonville Jaguars main roster appears short-lived.

On Saturday afternoon, it was announced that the Jacksonville Jaguars had waived Rourke. This comes just days after he was promoted to the Jaguars 53-man roster due to the uncertainty of starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Despite entering Thursday as a question mark, however, Lawrence was able to play in what was a 31-24 win over the New Orleans Saints.

After spending two seasons with the BC Lions in 2021 and 2022, Rourke received several scheduled workouts from NFL teams and wound up signing a three-year contract with the Jaguars in January. The 25-year-old was then waived by the Jaguars in August to be placed on their practice squad, where he remained until his recent promotion.

The Jaguars will now need Rourke to clear waivers once again if they wish to add him back to their practice squad. Assuming that is what happens, he will again return to being the Jags’ third-string quarterback behind Lawrence and C.J. Beathard.

Though he hasn’t gotten an opportunity to show what he can do in the NFL, CFL fans are well aware of just how talented Rourke is. He was able to take home the CFL’s annual Most Outstanding Canadian award despite missing half of the 2022 season due to a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot.

Whether Rourke will get another opportunity to earn a call-up this season remains to be seen. Despite battling a knee sprain, Lawrence looked pretty good against the Saints, throwing for 204 yards while rushing for an additional 59. The Jags have just one game upcoming against the Pittsburgh Steelers before entering a bye-week, which should give Lawrence plenty of time to recover.