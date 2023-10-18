Ex-BC Lions QB Nathan Rourke to suit up for first NFL game tomorrow

Nathan Rourke is one step closer to playing in the NFL.

The former BC Lions quarterback turned heads during preseason but had to settle for a spot on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice roster. The 25-year-old Canadian is third on the Jaguars’ depth chart, behind QBs Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Beathard.

But an injury to Lawrence this past weekend is threatening to keep Jacksonville’s star quarterback out of their next game, Thursday night in New Orleans. Lawrence injured his knee late in the Jaguars’ win over Indianapolis on Sunday, with Beathard taking over for him at quarterback.

“I’m going to do everything I can to be out there,” Lawrence said yesterday, so there is hope he can still play Thursday.

But with a short week, that may be just wishful thinking. Lawrence wore a brace on his left knee during practice, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN, and was listed as a limited participant. Beathard took the majority of the first-team reps.

In response to Lawrence’s injury, the Jaguars have signed Rourke to the team’s active roster. That means he’ll suit up for the nationally televised game.