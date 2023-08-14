Hot take: Nathan Rourke will start games for the Jacksonville Jaguars this year and lead them to victory.

Hotter take: He’ll eventually be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

I know, that’s reading a lot into a preseason game. But did you see that touchdown throw? Escaping two flights of pressure and having the presence of mind to keep his eyes downfield and the physical ability to deliver a strike downfield.

That was nasty!!! 💪🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/rVFePs6rW8 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 13, 2023

“To make that throw for the touchdown — I haven’t seen too many plays like that, even in a preseason game,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters after the game.

Rourke is special. We saw that first-hand in Vancouver last year. If given opportunities, I’m sure he’ll shine down south.

He’s got everything you’re looking for in a quarterback. Arm, vision, smarts, temperament, moxie, confidence, athleticism…the list goes on and on.

And if you were in BC Place Saturday when they showed the highlight on the video board, you noticed how the crowd and the BC Lions bench reacted to Rourke’s TD throw.

“I taught him that…”

“That’s what he **** do!” Check out @nathan_rourke’s former #BCLions teammates react to his unbelievable TD throw during their own game 🔥@Jaguars @NFL https://t.co/aNv2YIZ9Rd pic.twitter.com/vOFGuGhfYY — BC LIONS (@BCLions) August 14, 2023

He’s the type of guy teammates and fans get behind. And I’m sure he’ll build those constituencies in the States, much as he did in Canada, his home and native land, over two CFL seasons.

It’s been decades since a CFL quarterback has tackled the NFL and been successful. Got to go back to the Jeff Garcia and Doug Flutie days.

Rourke looks like the next one. And there will be many — myself included — cheering him on.