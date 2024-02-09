SportsCentre host Cory Woron off the air after 24 years at TSN

It appears that TSN host Cory Woron is the latest Bell Media employee now out of a job.

With news coming on Thursday that 4,800 jobs were cut across the country for Bell Media, Woron shared on social media that he is no longer working for the company, which appeared to be an unplanned move based on his wording.

“As it turns out, last Sunday was my last time hosting Sportscenter [sic] as my dream job has come to an end. Thank you for 24 fantastic years that have gone by in a flash. Thank you to our fans, the players whose stories I got to tell, and to my colleagues who made it all possible,” Woron wrote in a post on X.

In addition to the layoffs, Bell Media also announced plans to divest 45 of its 103 radio stations to seven buyers, subject to CRTC review and “other closing conditions.”

Woron, a Calgary, Alberta, native, first joined TSN in 2000 and had been a staple of the nightly SportsCentre program for many years. He had previously worked at CKNW in Vancouver as well as Global TV in Winnipeg before coming to TSN.

Fans and colleagues alike had several words of encouragement for Woron in reaction to his post.

“I just tried to do my thing,” Woron added in a follow-up post. “Overwhelmed by the support.”

The layoffs by Bell Media have been widely panned throughout Canada, including a pointed statement at a press conference today from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“This is the erosion of not just journalism, but quality local journalism at a time when people need it more than ever. It’s eroding our very democracy,” Trudeau said, calling the move: “A garbage decision by a corporation that should know better.”