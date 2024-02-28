Former BC Lions defensive lineman Craig Roh passes away at 33

Former BC Lions defensive end Craig Roh has died.

Roh’s widow, Chelsea, shared the news and details of his recent passing in an X post on Wednesday. She revealed that the Arizona native lost his battle with colon cancer.

“I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26,” she wrote. “Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the best content and building the best products he could.”

This is @mrschelsearoh, Craig’s wife. I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th. Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the… — Craig Roh (@craigroh) February 28, 2024

Roh, who was just 33 years old at the time of his passing, played three seasons with the BC Lions after a brief NFL stint with the Carolina Panthers.

Roh suited up for 45 games for BC, recording 64 tackles to go along with six sacks in 2015, seven sacks and one forced fumble in 2016, and seven more sacks in 2017.

Roh joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018, winning his first Grey Cup with the team in 2019. He signed a contract with the Toronto Argonauts in 2020 but never suited up for a game as the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

In the years following his early retirement, Roh had amassed a large social media following, regularly producing coaching videos for his online program D-Line University.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Roh’s medical expenses and future schooling for his and Chelsea’s son, Max.