BC Lions closing in on lower-bowl sellout for tonight’s game

The BC Lions are closing in on a capacity crowd for tonight — well, kind of.

Per Ticketmaster, there are just a couple hundred lower bowl seats left for tonight’s matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, starting at $25 each.

The upper bowl remains closed as it has for every game except the home opener (that also featured a OneRepublic set), but BC looks in good shape to approach the 25,000 capacity of the lower bowl.

The Lions, at 8-1, sit second in the West Division (as well as the entire CFL), while the Roughriders sport a 5-5 record.

“We’re in a situation where we might come close to filling up that lower bowl,” Lions COO and soon-to-be President Duane Vienneau told Sekeres and Price yesterday.

The news comes even with BC missing star Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke, who was in the midst of a Most Outstanding Player-level campaign before suffering a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot a week ago today in a win over the Roughriders.

It was confirmed earlier in the week that Rourke needs surgery on his foot and could be out for a considerable amount of time.

“It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon,” the BC Lions said in a statement earlier this week. “The club remains hopeful that the surgery and subsequent rehab will open the door for a return late in the season.”

Kickoff is set for tonight’s game at 7 pm PT.