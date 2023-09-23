BC Lions clinch playoff spot and move into first-place tie

The BC Lions are going back to the playoffs, clinching their spot Friday night with a 37-29 win over the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 265 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Taquan Mizzell ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns, including this 48-yard dash that extended the Lions’ lead late in the third quarter.

“It’s amazing man. That’s what we come into the season saying that’s the No. 1 goal, get to the playoffs. Second one is home-field advantage and after that, get to the Grey Cup,” Adams Jr. said after the game. “So we got one goal out the way, and we got to keep working towards the next one.”

The third win in a row for the Lions improves BC’s record to 10-4, and as Adams Jr. alluded to, there are a few other goals within reach.

The Lions can clinch a home playoff game for the second year in a row with a win Friday at home to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. With four games left, the Lions are also currently in a first-place tie with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Lions and Bombers play October 6 at BC Place, in a game that could well decide who hosts the Western Final.

