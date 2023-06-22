BC Hydro taking "immediate action" following explosion investigation

BC Hydro says it’s taking “immediate action” after wrapping its investigation into a fire and explosion that happened in Downtown Vancouver earlier this year.

According to a release shared on Thursday, June 22, the Crown corporation is taking steps to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

Per BC Hydro, back on February 24, a fire and explosion occurred in an underground vault on Burrard Street near West Cordova Street. Two people were injured, and nearby businesses, including the JJ Bean in the Marine Building, were damaged.

The explosion cause traffic disruptions and visible flames lept up from underground as people caught photos and videos that they later shared on social media.

Two staff members were inside the coffee shop at around 6 pm when the explosion occurred, Jesse Neate, retail operations with JJ Bean told Daily Hive at the time.

“Smoke and water damage is significant. Multiple glass windows and awnings have shattered,” Neate told Daily Hive. As well, there is “severe drywall and wood damage.” An espresso machine, computers, tills, and other equipment were also destroyed.

BC Hydro enlisted the help of an expert, whose investigation determined that the “fire and explosion were caused by a build-up of combustible gases from a leaking gasket in the lid of an oil-filled switch.”

“The leak was caused by the use of incompatible materials when the gasket was repaired and maintained over time,” said BC Hydro.

Part of the investigation included reviewing documentation about the equipment in question, and they found that “serious risks had previously been identified.”

Back in 2016, underground street vaults were assessed and they found that 14 vaults (including the Burrard Street one) were “classified as being a high risk to the public in the event of a failure.”

According to the 2016 assessment, if “the vaults were not properly maintained or replaced, the result could be severe injury or death,” and it recommended replacing equipment.

“I sincerely apologize to the individuals and businesses that were affected, as well as to those who live or work nearby and our employees. We let you down and this should have never happened,” says Chris O’Riley, president and CEO of BC Hydro. “Public and worker safety is our top priority. While I recognize that this incident does not reflect that, I am personally committed – along with the entire team at BC Hydro – to ensuring that safety comes first every day.”

BC Hydro said that it did move forward to replace the equipment in the vaults, but other areas were prioritized. Then, crews had difficulty performing maintenance on the Burrard Street vault “because they did not have the proper information and instructions or the correct material to complete the work.”

What’s BC Hydro doing now?

BC Hydro said that it’s taking several immediate actions. Vaults that were identified as risks in 2016 have been decommissioned.

Already underway is a program review of other distribution street vault equipment. This time, it will include an independent third-party expert and the first phase will be completed by the end of summer. The second phase is set to be completed by March 2024.

“BC Hydro will work diligently to ensure its system continues to operate safely and reliably, taking proactive measures wherever necessary,” said the Crown corporation.

The company confirms two staff members were closing up around 6 pm that evening when the explosion happened.

With files from Daily Hive Staff