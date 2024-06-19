"The entitlement": BC HOV lane incident fuels driving debate

Earlier this month, we published a story about a driving incident that involved a pickup truck, a Tesla, and a BC HOV lane.

On paper, those three ingredients are a recipe for conversational disaster.

That story led to lots of comments about HOV lanes and driving etiquette in BC, and the debate was actually fairly constructive and peaceful, considering the subject matter.

In the original story, based on a Reddit post by a Tesla driver, a pickup driver who trailed the Tesla driver sped by them and flipped them the bird. Some argued that the Tesla left too much distance between himself and the other car. Most agreed that the pickup driver was just being mean.

A debate ensued in the comments of that story, with varying opinions on how an HOV lane should be used.

“Don’t drive aggressively, regardless of your chosen ride,” one comment said.

That commenter added that if you’re driving 90 km/h in the HOV lane and someone is driving faster behind you, you should move into the non-HOV fast lane for those “happy to risk driving 10-20 over the limit.”

HOV lane debates are nothing new in BC. In an older Reddit thread, someone said that if you’re not going faster than the flow of traffic, “don’t enter the HOV lane.”

Others have echoed that idea.

If not doing 140+ in the hov lane please move over to the other 3 lanes you could

Be slowing down traffic in plz and ty — JayVanCit (@elmoj25) June 8, 2024

Some decided to throw shade at EV and Tesla drivers.

“Please get EVs off the road,” one comment said.

Another comment said, “I find Tesla drivers are often completely clueless or distracted.”

“According to my own observation, 75% of pickup trucks in the HOV lane are single occupancy. That’s the entitlement here, not someone who is legitimately in the lane driving the speed limit and/or keeping adequate distance,” someone else wrote.



What are the legal rules?

According to the BC Motor Vehicle Act, vehicles under 5,500 kg in weight and meeting the minimum required occupants, as posted on signs, can use HOV lanes. Buses can also use HOV lanes.

Vehicles over 5,500 kg, except buses, cannot use HOV lanes, even if they meet the occupancy requirements.

There are exceptions, including: