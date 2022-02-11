BC hotel chain offering cheap stays and afternoon delights on Valentine's Day

Stuck on how to keep your relationship fresh and flirty this Valentine’s Day? There’s a local chain of hotels in BC with super cheap “Nooner” packages this month that could be just the thing to spice things up.

The colourful Hotel Zed has three locations in the province, and you can get a room for three hours of “uninterrupted, er, quality time,” says the company, from 11 am to 2 pm on February 14 for $59.

Of course, if you’re the type to spend the night, their overnight stays are affordable, too. Rates start at $79 in Kelowna, $99 in Victoria, and $169 in Tofino.

In 2020, the hotel offered a unique Valentine’s Day promotion. If you connected with your special someone at one of their hotels and then had a new baby born nine months after check-in, then you would get a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years.

This year, the hotel is focusing on bringing more inclusivity to the heteronormativity of Valentine’s Day.

“Relationships don’t always look like the ones we see in typical greeting cards and that can feel alienating for a lot of folks,” said Matt Schmitt, sales manager at Hotel Zed, in a release.

“It’s so encouraging to see Valentine’s Day becoming more inclusive, because there are gaps in the holiday as we know it.”

Each hotel’s lobby is decked out in an Instagram-worthy pop-up photo space that celebrates love.

And if you post using the hashtag #LoveFromAToZed on social media, the hotel will donate $1 to the Rainbow Railroad until February 15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Zed (@hotelzed)

“When queer people travel, we must make tough choices on where to stay and whether we would feel safe in a particular area.”

“Seeing something like the Progress Pride Flag at a hotel lets myself and my partner know we are safe among friends, and we can be who we are without judgement.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Zed (@hotelzed)

So if you’re still stuck on what to do this Valentine’s with your significant other, then maybe you’ll be inspired by these colourful hotels!