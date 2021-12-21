BC Highway 3 reopens for regular traffic between Hope and Princeton

Good news on the BC Highway front: Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton has reopened for regular traffic.

Prior to the reopening, Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton was limited to essential-only travel.

“Highway 3 and Highway 99 are mountainous highways where weather conditions can change quickly, and people should be comfortable driving in winter conditions,” the government said in a release.

According to Transportation BC, this portion of Highway 3 has several steep grades, sharp curves, and speed limit reductions.

Earlier today, the BC Ministry of Transportation issued a warning regarding cold winter conditions expected to hit the province, urging drivers to be careful.

“Drivers are reminded to plan ahead and drive according to weather and road conditions if they must travel during the upcoming holiday season. This is especially important, given the impacts of the floods that caused significant damage to British Columbia’s highways and roads,” reads a statement from the ministry.

“I encourage everybody to travel only if necessary this winter to keep each other safe and keep roads open, so essential goods can be delivered to communities,” said Transportation Minister Rob Fleming.