Driver, 34, dies after massive rock hits windshield on BC highway

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Jun 12 2024, 7:57 pm
Driver, 34, dies after massive rock hits windshield on BC highway
@DriveBC/X

A woman has died after she was hit by a volleyball-sized rock while driving on Highway 1 in Burnaby last week.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old was travelling in a white sedan along the Trans Canada Highway near the Willingdon exit when her vehicle was struck by an object, police said.

At the time, police did not confirm what that object was, but they have now detailed it was a large rock, approximately the size of a volleyball. She was alone in the vehicle at the time, and no other drivers were hurt.

She was sent to hospital in critical condition but tragically died earlier this week from her injuries. Her name has not been released by police.

A criminal investigation has not been ruled out at this time, and investigators are still trying to determine what caused this crash.

“We are looking through witness statements and dashcam to try and locate where the rock came from,” BC Highway Patrol Cpl. Melissa Jongema told Daily Hive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BC Highway Patrol — Burnaby at 604-526-9744.

Claire Fenton
