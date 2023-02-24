"You're gonna die today": BC road rage incident gets heated (VIDEO)

Mounties are investigating a violent BC road rage incident caught on camera that has been shared on TikTok and other social media platforms.

The recorded video footage is only around 12 seconds long, but a lot happens within that short amount of time.

Two vehicles were involved in the road rage incident, which occurred in Maple Ridge, BC. The video begins from a passenger’s perspective in one of the vehicles when another car pulls up next to it. We see a female passenger and a male driver in the second vehicle.

The first vehicle is stationary when the second one pulls up. The driver in the first vehicle rolls down his window as the other driver gets out of his car and walks over.

#foryoupage #trending #roadrage #mapleridge #bc #vancouver ♬ original sound – Prop Girl @thatyvrpropgirl TT deleted 1st vid. He’s bn identified on another platform, known to b violent. I posted on behalf of mother of 1 of the kids. I do not have the vids leading up 2 this point it proves kids did not provoke this man. What u cant tell in vid is that the guy drove over a meridian & stopped in oncoming traffic lane 2 assault him. Witnesses have come forward and cops went 2 arrest him Sat night. Parent does not wish 2 release name yet. #fyp

The driver in the first vehicle says, “What’s your deal, buddy?”

As the other driver walks towards him, you can hear him saying something quietly before repeating it more loudly.

“You’re gonna die today,” he says.

As the driver in the first vehicle attempts to roll his window up, the driver who walks over grabs the top of the window and throws a punch before the video cuts off.

Ridge Meadows RCMP told Daily Hive that it is investigating the incident.

The original TikTok video also has some interesting information, but nothing the police have confirmed yet. The description on the TikTok video suggests that the driver seen walking over and throwing a punch has been identified on another platform.

We’ll have more on this story once we get an update from RCMP.