Health officials in British Columbia are scheduled to give a live update on the province’s response to COVID-19.

A live press conference is scheduled for Thursday, and it will have Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in attendance. It comes as BC sees a continued spike in cases, with over 500 announced on Wednesday.

Last week, BC announced additional health and safety measures for the Central Okanagan, which is currently experiencing a regional COVID-19 outbreak.

The measures included limiting the number of people allowed at indoor and outdoor personal gatherings, closing nightclubs and bars, pausing high-intensity sports, and putting a limit on the number of people that are allowed to dine in a group at restaurants.

Of Wednesday’s 536 cases, 135 were in Fraser Health, 105 were in Vancouver Coastal Health, 258 were in Interior Health, 12 were in Northern Health, and 26 were in Island Health. There are currently 3,585 active cases of COVID-19 in BC.

Thursday’s update will take place at 12 pm and can be streamed online.