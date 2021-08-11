BC health officials report over 500 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 536 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 153,849.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,585 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 72 individuals are currently hospitalized, 29 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 135 new cases, 699 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 105 new cases, 493 total active cases

Interior Health: 258 new cases, 1,045 total active cases

Northern Health: 12 new cases, 116 total active cases

Island Health: 26 new cases, 222 total active cases

Outside of Canada: No new cases, 10 total active cases

There has been one new COVID-19-related death over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,778 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 82.2% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 7,106,409 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC.

148,446 people who tested positive have now recovered.