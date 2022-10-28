Do you believe in ghosts? New survey finds almost half of British Columbians do

A new survey from BC Hydro is revealing that when it comes to the supernatural, British Columbians are big believers.

Almost half of those surveyed believe in ghosts, and of them, many are wannabe ghost-hunters themselves.

When it comes to exactly which supernatural being British Columbians believe in, more than a quarter say ghosts are definitely among us.

More than a third say they have even seen a ghost or spirit.

Only a handful of folks say they have seen Bigfoot/sasquatch, about 4%, which is lower than those who say they have met a witch.

Although the secret of the illusive Ogopogo appears to remain well hidden, as only about 2% of British Columbians say they have spotted the legendary Okanagan creature.

“At home, about half of British Columbians said they have witnessed something they believed was supernatural, sometimes involving electricity. For example, 14% have experienced dimming lights or unexplained experiences with electricity, 11% have experienced lights or appliances turning on or off on their own and 2% have experienced appliances shaking or moving,” BC Hydro said Friday.

When it comes to folks who actively seek out paranormal activity, more than half of respondents say they did so through a Ouija board, and about a quarter say they used a medium.

“Many are even willing to go a step further – 43% are interested in visiting a haunted site such as a haunted hotel, building, or graveyard, in the hopes of increasing their chances of having a supernatural experience – and 23% have already visited one of these places. In fact, about 11% said they believe some of BC Hydro’s older generating facilities at dams are likely haunted – and they could be right,” BC Hydro said.

BC Hydro is highlighting its spooky locales

The Powerhouse at Stave Falls:

“Many visitors have reported hearing a dog barking in the powerhouse, which is thought to be the ghost of a pup that belonged to two men who died when their boat capsized while navigating Stave Lake,” BC Hydro said about the building, which is unfortunately closed for the season until March 2023.

Adding that tour guides at the powerhouse have also reported hearing their names called, as well as hearing doors mysteriously slam and haunting footsteps.

Address: 31338 Dewdney Trunk Road, Mission, BC

The Buntzen Powerhouse:

“Visitors travelling up the Indian Arm may have noticed a beautiful old building along the banks – the Buntzen Powerhouse. It is thought that the architect of the building, Francis Rattenbury, began to haunt the powerhouse after his untimely death in 1935,” BC Hydro said.

While it’s tricky to get a firsthand look, you can hike from the lake to see it in person, or you can take a row boat.

Address: At the end of the BC Hydro Service Road in Amore, near Buntzen Lake North Beach.

Ruskin Dam:

Located on the traditional territory of Kwantlen First Nation, this spot was once used on an episode of the classic sci-fi television series, The X-Files to set the scene for an alien abduction.

“Witnesses have since said they have witnessed eerie lights in the sky near the Stave Lake Dam,” BC Hydro said.

Address: 10600 Wilson Street, Mission, BC.

Find more haunted places in BC to explore this Halloween here.

Do you believe in ghosts? Let us know in the comments.