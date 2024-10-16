Here’s why BC is getting a new area code next year

As demand for new telephone numbers grows, BC will soon have a new area code to recognize. So don’t ignore the calls!

The new 257 area code will be introduced gradually across the province starting May 24, 2025. When British Columbians and businesses request a new phone number, they may receive one with the new area code next spring.

“The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers,” said Kelly T. Walsh, program manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator. “The new 257 area code will be added to the current area codes already in use and will cover the same geographic area.”

So far, BC area codes include 236, 250, 604, 672 and 778.

In a release from SOURCE Telecommunications Alliance, it assured people in BC that the new area code “does not affect the geographic boundaries for local calling areas or the way local or long-distance calls are dialled.”

So you’ll soon start to see 257 numbers in BC. If one pops up on your phone from a random caller, it’s not from far away.