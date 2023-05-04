If you have plans to drive to the beach, mountains, golf course, or campsite this weekend – we have good news for your gas budget.

According to the gas price predicting website Gas Wizard, the cost of gas in Vancouver is set to drop by five cents per litre by Friday, May 5, to the low price of $1.779 per litre.

That five-cent drop seems to be relatively consistent across Canada with prices also predicted to drop in Toronto, Calgary, and Edmonton by the same amount.

While Vancouver has some of the highest gas prices in the country, it’s still cheaper than in Victoria this weekend where gas will set you back $1.819 per litre.

Reflecting on gas prices in the last 12 months, gas is cheaper now than at the same time last year. It hit its most significant dip back in December.

As the price of gas is set to dip before the weekend, you might want to fill or at least top up the tank soon.

Remember when gas was less than $1 per litre?