BC students up to grade 12 are one step closer to free transit

BC residents in grade 12 and under are one step closer to riding transit for free in the province.

An amended resolution calling on the BC government to expand fare-free transit for those in grade 12 passed on Thursday at the UBCM convention.

#UBCM24 delegates vote to expand free transit for young people in #BritishColumbia! pic.twitter.com/eKhoNKgZjc — Dr. Teale Phelps Bondaroff (@TealePB) September 19, 2024

However, a lot still needs to happen before this plan comes to fruition, including formal approval from the BC government.

Currently, kids aged 12 and under can ride transit for free, beginning back in 2021.

Transit for Teens introduced the concept as part of the Get on Board campaign. Vancouver City Councillor Christine Boyle formally submitted a motion to council last year asking specific ministries of the BC NDP government to support the campaign.

The Victoria Transit Riders Union is celebrating today’s vote.

“The Victoria Transit Riders Union applauds the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) for voting to endorse a resolution that asks the province to make public transit free for all youth in grade 12 or under. The resolution calls for an expansion of the Get On Board program, which currently allows children aged 12 and under to ride all BC Transit and TransLink services for free. The vote was taken in the morning on Thursday, September 19, at the 2024 UBCM convention.”

The ball is now in the BC government’s court.

The news comes at a time of intense concern about TransLink’s funding, as the company is trying to find a way to address a $600-million funding gap.

When the free transit under 12 program was greenlit, some had concerns about how kids riding for free would cross the fare gates.

TransLink’s website states, “Children 12 and under can ride on Bus, SkyTrain, SeaBus, and West Coast Express free of charge. To gain access to the SkyTrain, SeaBus, or West Coast Express, seek a SkyTrain attendant or pick up the closest Courtesy Phone to ask for help through the fare gates.”

TransLink told Daily Hive Urbanized that if it is formally approved, details about free transit for residents up to grade 12 would need to be sorted out with the provincial government. It also said it would need to be cost-neutral.

“In a report that went to Mayors’ Council in June, it was recommended that discounts to transit should be based on people’s ability to pay, not based on age, as it is more equitable,” a TransLink spokesperson said.

“TransLink is facing a funding gap of approximately $600 million each year starting in 2026. Making transit free for kids aged 13-18 would lose TransLink an additional $30 million of fare revenues annually. If any further discounts are enacted by government, they should be cost-neutral to TransLink to avoid making our impending funding gap larger.”

Earlier this month, the BC Green Party promised to make transit free for all if elected, but some folks weren’t too enthused about that announcement.