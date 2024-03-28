91% of survey respondents say BC Ferries needs to focus on reliability

An overwhelming majority (91%) of respondents in BC Ferries’ initial survey to help create its long-term master plan for new and improved services say the ferry corporation must focus on reliability.

This includes 69% who say they are “very supportive” and 22% who are “supportive” of reliability as a goal.

This is followed by 84% who want improved integration with public transit bus services and active transportation (walking and cycling) as a goal, including 54% who are “very supportive” and 30% who are “supportive.”

Similarly, 84% also said safety should be a goal, including 57% who are “very supportive” and 27% who are “supportive.”

As well, 82% would like BC Ferries to focus on affordability and efficiency, with 57% stating “very supportive” and 25% stating “supportive.”

Environmental and climate change resiliency considerations are a lower goal priority among the respondents, with 71% stating this is a goal, including 43% “very supportive” and 28% “supportive.”

The ferry corporation’s online survey in November 2023 received responses from 9,400 people, including 561 employees.

When the respondents were asked to rate their overall experience with BC Ferries’ services over the past year, nearly half (47%) said they have some degree of dissatisfaction — 4% said they were “very dissatisfied,” 13% said “very dissatisfied,” 30% said “dissatisfied,” 25% said “neither,” and 27% said satisfied.

“There was a notable level of frustration and skepticism regarding the current state of ferry service levels and its ability to meet the stated goals and objectives. However, there was also a sense of hope and support for the goal, provided it can be effectively implemented,” reads the report summarizing survey results.

In terms of specific ways BC Ferries could improve its reliability and convenience, 22% suggested increasing ferry frequencies and capacities, 20% suggested a new affordable pricing structure, 16% suggested streamlining the reservation system, 10% suggested enhancing staff recruitment, training, and retention, 9% suggested ensuring clear and timely communication with passengers, 8% suggested better coordination with public transit bus services, 7% suggested prioritizing safety and security, and 4% suggested modernizing the fleet.

According to the ferry corporation, it has recently made some headway with improving service levels, with sailing cancellations due to crew shortages dropping by 37% compared to the same period last year. It hired 1,200 crew over the past 12 months and plans to hire several hundred more by the start of this summer.

But there have also been sailing cancellations due to mechanical issues with vessels. In particular, the Coastal Renaissance, operating between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, was suddenly pulled out of service last summer for engine repairs, and it did not re-enter service until earlier this month.

More new vessels will also be added to the fleet over the coming years, including four additional Island Class ships for minor routes and seven large vessels for the major routes linking Metro Vancouver with Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. The large vessels will be larger than the aging C-class vessels being replaced, including the potential net gain of one vessel. BC Ferries has noted that the new ships will provide more spare vessels and improve maintenance and operations practices by pairing down the number of different ship models in use.

The additional Island Class vessels will enter service in 2027, while the first ship of the forthcoming order of new large vessels will enter service in 2029.

“The way that people live, work and travel is evolving and we know the population of BC is set to grow significantly in the coming years. It’s important that we continue to respond to today’s customers’ expectations as well as look longer term to best ensure our service remains reliable and affordable,” said Nicolas Jimenez, the president and CEO of BC Ferries, in response to the initial survey’s findings today.

“The priorities people have raised are the same ones we put first every day, and I’m encouraged we have our focus in the right place. As an essential public service, we know there’s more to do and these results will be invaluable in guiding our decision-making as we shape our vision for the future.”

When asked how frequently they ride BC Ferries, 43% of respondents said once a month, 41% said two to three times per year, 14% said two to three times per week, and 1% said daily.

Moreover, 33% primarily use BC Ferries to visit friends or family, 24% for tourism or leisure, 16% for special events or occasions, 12% for business-related travel, and 4% for commuting to work or school.

But the ferry corporation asserts that while it has seen ridership grow significantly in recent years, its revenues and funding sources have not kept up with the sharp increases to capital and operating costs. Last year, the independent BC Ferries commissioner limited fare increases to no more than 3.2% annually between 2024 and 2028 as a measure to balance customer affordability and budgetary considerations.

The profitable major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island also subsidize the operating costs and service levels of all other routes, which are less busy.

Vehicle fares account for the largest proportion of BC Ferries’ operating fares — 44%. This is followed by 23% from passenger fares, another 23% from the public subsidies of the provincial and federal governments, 6% from the net profits of food, beverage, and retail services, and 4% from social program fees and other sources.

The next phase of public consultation towards creating BC Ferries’ long-term master plan, called “Charter The Course,” will focus on integrating ferry services with the the public transit bus services of BC Transit and TransLink, as well as other policy considerations with municipal and provincial governments, and other groups and stakeholders. BC Ferries is scheduled to finalize and release this master plan in early 2025.