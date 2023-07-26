Delay after delay: BC Ferries warns refunds could take up to 6 weeks

Frustrations for BC Ferries passengers continue after an announcement that refunds could take up to six weeks longer than usual.

BC Ferries posted a notice to its website detailing the long wait times for refunds after a debacle the previous day with sailing wait times.

“We are experiencing high volume of compensation and refund requests, so responses may take longer than usual. Our normal response time is between seven to 14 days, but currently it may take four to six weeks,” the notice reads.

The high volume of refund requests comes a day after passengers travelling from Metro Vancouver to Victoria were misinformed about wait times.

Travellers were told there was a nine-sailing wait at the Metro Vancouver ferry terminal, except this was not the case upon arrival.

BC Ferries reported the incorrect information was due to a technical issue with its website. The website was closed during the evening for maintenance.

In the notice about the delayed refunds, BC Ferries stated its plans for improving its response time.

“To improve our response time, we are hiring additional staff and working on process improvements,” the notice reads.

However, people on social media were less than impressed at the proposed solution and made their own suggestions.

you are a joke …. your service is a colossal disaster and all mgmt should be fired …. you guys couldn’t punch your way out of a paper bag — true_north (@real_true_north) July 26, 2023

Twitter users took to the platform to suggest that a change in management is necessary for improvements to the service.

Seems time to replace management @BCFerries they should be terminated (without compensation) for incompetence. — Island Cider Maker (@LitesOffSocksOn) July 26, 2023

The chaos with BC ferries comes on the horizon of the BC Day long weekend where tickets are expected to sell out fast.

To avoid any issues with bookings or refunds, BC Ferries recommends passengers make their reservations well in advance.

With files from Amir Ali