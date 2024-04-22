Two more BC Ferries vessels will have outdoor pet areas available, after an overwhelming response from pet owners that they wanted more options onboard.

The offerings are expanded for the Horseshoe Bay — Departure Bay (Nanaimo) and Horseshoe Bay to Langdale (Sunshine Coast) sailings, which are served by the Queen of Surrey and the Queen of Coquitlam vessels, respectively.

That brings the total to six vessels where pet owners can take their dogs outside to designated spaces on the upper decks. Previously, only the smaller class vessels from Earls Cove – Saltery Bay, Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay, and Powell River – Comox routes had the option for pet owners to leave the designated pet area in place on the lower decks.

The changes do not include the Tsawwassen routes, and dogs and cats are still forbidden from terminal lounges, passenger walkways, and eating areas, with the exception of guide and service dogs.

“Our customers have told us that their pets need a better way to travel, and we’ve taken steps to make that a reality. This is great news for customers preparing to travel with pets in the busy spring and summer seasons,” Melanie Lucia, vice president of Customer Experience at BC Ferries, said.

According to BC Ferries, the number of passengers travelling on its vessels with pets nearly doubled between 2018 and 2023, from 5.5% to 9.9%. The corporation says it plans to keep building on that “momentum” and make the vessels more “pet-friendly.”

Daily Hive spoke with a dog owner recently who was upset about the lower deck pet area for his golden retriever. The area didn’t have any water available, and it was the only spot where he was allowed to take his dog as a walk-on passenger on a Coastal Inspiration vessel between Nanaimo and the mainland.

He says he takes the ferry four times a month, and it constantly lacks water and comfort options for pets and their owners.

He encouraged the company to expand its outer deck program beyond the smaller vessels.