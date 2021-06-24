BC Ferries rolls out online bookings for foot passengers on major routes

As recreational travel ramps up throughout the province, BC Ferries has rolled out online booking for foot passengers on three of its most popular routes.

The ferry corporation says that advance bookings can be made starting June 24, allowing passengers who travel without a vehicle additional certainty and a faster check-in process when at a ferry terminal.

Reservations will be available for the following routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island:

Tsawwassen — Swartz Bay

Tsawwassen — Duke Point

Horseshoe Bay — Departure Bay

Customers who book in advance will be able to redeem their booking through a self-serve kiosk or with a ticket agent. According to BC Ferries, there is no additional charge for booking a prepaid foot passenger fare in advance. Seniors and students will also be able to book in advance, although they’ll have to confirm their age or proof of education with a ticket agent in order to receive the discount.

To start the rollout, a limited number of foot passenger bookings will be made available. If there are no foot passenger bookings available online, BC Ferries says that it doesn’t mean there isn’t space on the specific sailing.

“Customers are still able to arrive at the terminal and purchase a foot passenger fare without booking in advance.”