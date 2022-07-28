BC Ferries offering major discounts on some summer sailings

NewsTransportationUrbanized

Jul 28 2022, 7:38 pm
BC Ferries/bcferries.com

Looking for a cheap(er) getaway this summer? BC Ferries is offering major discounts on some inter-island sailings through September 1.

The sailings that are 75% off are only available on some routes for early morning and late night rides, and you need to purchase the ticket at the terminal.

There are also some blackout dates — including over the BC Day weekend.

These are just some of the routes available:

  • Victoria (Swartz Bay) to Salt Spring Island (Fulford Harbour)
  • Crofton (Crofton) to Salt Spring Island (Vesuvius Bay)
  • Powell River (Saltery Bay) to the Sunshine Coast (Earls Cove)
  • West Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) to Bowen Island (Snug Cove)
  • Powell River (Westview) to Texada Island (Blubber Bay)
  • Nanaimo (Nanaimo Harbour) to Gabriola Island (Descanso Bay)

You can find the full list here.

