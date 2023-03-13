BC Ferries launches new app for booking, schedules, and tracking

There is now a new app for BC Ferries passengers to conveniently use to make bookings, manage trips, and check current operating conditions.

“The app is about giving customers the tools needed to enhance their trip-planning experience through their mobile device,” said Janet Carson, vice president of marketing and customer experience, for BC Ferries in a statement.

The app is available for free on both iOS and Android.

The app’s features include current conditions on route sailing status and estimated deck space, enhanced daily and seasonal schedules, seamless check-in, and timely push notifications for upcoming sailing reminders and service notices.

The app enables passengers to save their travel preferences, allowing them to check schedules and conditions quickly on their favourite or most frequented routes. Through such settings, passengers have the option to secure the next available sailing with the new express booking feature and manage existing bookings.

BC Ferries notes this is the first version of the app, and it already has plans to add more features and functionality.

The ferry corporation notes that there were nearly three million bookings in 2022 through its website, which was relaunched in 2020 with a new and improved design.