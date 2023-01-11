Interac Debit cards can now be tapped on TransLink's Compass system

As of today, Metro Vancouver public transit riders have the added option of using their Interac Debit card for tapping onto the Compass system.

TransLink is effectively now the first public transit authority in Canada to fully integrate contactless Interac Debit payment across its entire system. This expansion of the payment methods was first announced in November 2021, and TransLink subsequently worked with its supplier, Cubic Transportation Systems, to perform the required compatibility upgrades to 5,000 Compass Card readers — on buses and SkyTrain, SeaBus, and West Coast Express fare gates.

Passengers can not only use Interac Debit’s physical cards but also through their smartphone digital wallets.

This adds to the regular method of using the Compass Card, as well as the major credit cards of Visa, Mastercards, American Express, and their mobile wallets.

The most recent statistics shows an overwhelming majority of riders access public transit using Compass, whether it be through the Compass Card, credit cards, or mobile wallet. Only about 5% pay their fare using cash, with the growing number of fare payment options helping to reduce lines for Compass vending machines at busy stations.

“We’re focused on making transit more convenient for customers and this upgrade will particularly benefit those who may not have easy access to a credit card,” said Kevin Quinn, CEO of TransLink, in a statement.

“We were the first transit agency in the country to implement contactless credit card payments, and we’re proud to be the first transit system in Canada to implement contactless Interac Debit payments systemwide as well.”

According to a recent Interac survey, residents in British Columbia want more convenient contactless payment options on public transit, with 66% seeing debit as a convenient way to pay transit fares, 64% claiming that tap payments would save time, 56% being interested in using credit or debit card to pay for their trips if the option was available, and 69% believing it would be easier for out-of-town visitors to pay their fare using their bank card.

Tourists who frequently use the public transit system to get around during their stay in the region would not have to buy a Compass Card, which comes with a $6 refundable deposit fee.

While the main benefit of such alternative options is convenience, it should be emphasized that only fare payment using Compass Card’s Stored Value enables discounts for single-trip fares. For instance, a one-zone fare is $2.50 on Compass Card’s Stored Value, while the same trip using cash, debit and cards, and mobile wallet is $3.10.

“When transit authorities add Interac Debit to their networks, they are offering riders a form of payment that almost 30 million Canadians already use for day-to-day purchases. Tap to Pay offers riders a convenient way to pay their fares directly with Interac Debit, without having to pre-purchase a separate transit card,” said William Keliehor, Chief Commercial Officer for Interac Corp.

TransLink is also in the early stages of considering a $216 million upgrade of the Compass system later this decade — both its technology and its physical infrastructure, including bus card readers and fare gates. This would be the first major upgrade to Compass since it was initially launched for testing-only purposes in 2013, with the upgrade addressing capacity issues and enabling more fare products and other features. This includes a transition from the three-zone based fare system for SkyTrain and SeaBus services to a distance-travelled fare system, which is commonly used on major Asian networks.

San Diego-based Cubic Transportation is the smart card, fare gate, and fare payment technology supplier of some of the largest public transit systems in the world, including London (Oyster), Chicago (Ventra), San Francisco BART (EZ), and Sydney (Opal). In 2021, Cubic completed the full rollout of its OMNY smart card system on the entire MTA public transit system in New York City, replacing the Metro Card.

In early 2022, BC Transit announced Cubic Transportation will be its supplier for its new fare payment smart card and mobile app, named Umo. The $22 million project will be phased across BC Transit’s 30 bus systems across the province, beginning with Greater Victoria in Spring 2023.