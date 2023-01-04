BC Ferries is hiring tons of well-paying jobs right now

If you’re a water baby looking for work, there are some vacant and well-paid jobs at BC Ferries.

There are several opportunities available on the mainland with varying required qualifications.

Here are the opportunities in Tsawwassen:

Terminal Attendant

If you’re looking for a casual position, BC Ferries is hiring employees that can perform traffic control, baggage, and custodian duties.

“You direct traffic during loading/unloading procedures; maintain terminal buildings and grounds; communicate with other shipboard and terminal staff to ensure the safe and efficient loading and discharge of vessel traffic; respond to passenger queries; and perform additional duties as required,” the job description reads.

A valid BC driver’s licence is required, and an OFA Level 3 certificate is encouraged.

This position pays $27.50 an hour.

Apply here.

Foot Passenger Ticket Agent

This casual job is a position that needs the least amount of experience.

BC Ferries expects applicants to have completed Grade 12. Previous cash-handling experience is an asset.

The right applicant is customer-focused and is responsible for calculating and collecting fares from walk-on passengers.

“You respond to passenger inquiries; provide schedule and route information; direct passengers; and arrange for passenger assistance as necessary. You carry out revenue procedures and ensure the ticket booth is stocked with necessary revenue and transaction documents,” the job posting reads.

This position pays $26.98 an hour.

Apply here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bcferries.com (@bcferries)

Customer Service Attendant

If you have experience working in a food service environment, you could be a fit to fill BC Ferries’ Customer Service Attendant position, which pays $25.86 an hour.

This casual on-call job requires the employees to prepare and serve food and beverages, take orders, and ensure cleanliness, among other responsibilities.

“You have one (1) year of customer service experience, preferably in a food service environment, and hold a Food Safe Level 1 or HAACP Certificate. Occupational First Aid Level 3 and Cook TQ Level 1 would be assets. A valid Seafarer’s Medical Certificate is required,” the requirements read.

Apply here.

Electrician, Terminal Maintenance

To be hired as a terminal maintenance electrician in Tsawwassen, applicants are expected to have strong technical and interpersonal skills.

A valid BC driver’s license and Trades Qualification Electrician Certificate is expected.

Applicants must also have a minimum of five years experience as a Journeyman with Programmable Logic Control (PLC) and Control Circuitry experience.

This position pays $43.51 an hour.

Apply here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bcferries.com (@bcferries)

Heavy Duty Equipment Technician

You will have to act fast to apply for this position which pays $43.51 an hour.

The closing date to apply is Thursday, January 5.

In this position, BC Ferries says the person hired will be responsible for installing, servicing, and maintaining equipment to regulatory standards.

It’s expected that the person brought on board has a knowledge of Worksafe BC regulations, a valid BC or Inter-Provincial trades Qualification in Heavy Duty Equipment Technician and a current valid BC Driver’s licence Class 3 with air endorsement.

A minimum of three to five years of recent Journeyman experience, plus education, training, self-study, employment or other experience, is expected for the position.

Apply here.