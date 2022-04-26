A friendly-looking vessel just sailed into Vancouver, bringing a bit of magic (and economic development) with it.

According to the Port of Vancouver cruise schedule, the Disney Wonder arrived in the morning on Tuesday, April 26 and is set to depart by the evening.

Per Cruise Mapper, the vessel was on a five-day, one-way cruise from San Diego to Vancouver.

Next, it will embark from Vancouver to Honolulu and then back again. Vancouver will be one of Disney Wonder’s home ports this season, so you might get a chance to spot it over the summer.

Almost every weekend from April to October will see several vessels pull up to Canada Place as cruise season kicks off.

Curious to see what it’s like onboard? You can try a seven-night Alaskan cruise from Vancouver that costs $3,626 USD per person before taxes and fees.

It’s more affordable than one of Disney’s cruises to Honolulu, which will set you back $7,876 USD.

The vessel was built in 1999 at an estimated $400 million.

The first cruise ship set to arrive in Vancouver this year was Holland America Line’s Koningsdam, with a capacity for up to 2,650 passengers and 1,036 crew. Before its arrival, it had been 891 days since the last cruise ship came pre-COVID-19.

There are more than 300 cruise ship visits scheduled for Canada Place, and each cruise ship typically creates $3.17 million in direct economic activity for Vancouver.

With files from Kenneth Chan.