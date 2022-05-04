BC Ferries offers free travel to Ukrainians displaced by war
British Columbia’s ferry operator is offering free travel for Ukrainians fleeing war.
BC Ferries hopes the initiative supports Ukrainians who are settling into new homes around BC, according to a post on its website.
Ukrainians displaced by the war are eligible for free one-way travel to their host family or final destination — if that happens to involve a trip on the ferry. They can travel as a foot passenger or drive a vehicle onboard. Both options will be free.
To book in advance, Ukrainians should call BC ferries at 1-888-223-3779 (extension #6) and provide their sailing route, time, and passenger details. They’ll also need to provide verbal confirmation that they’re a Ukrainian citizen with a valid Ukrainian passport and a Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel with a passport stamp on or after February 24, 2022.
An advance booking is not needed, however. Ukrainians who meet the requirements can also show up in person at a ferry terminal to confirm their details and board the next boat with room.
Translators, hosts, and other volunteers providing travel assistance are also eligible for roundtrip ferry travel.