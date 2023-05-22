"Error": BC Ferries experiencing site, app and phone system outage Monday

BC Ferries is having a rough end to its long weekend after an outage Monday morning impacted its website, app, and phone system.

Travellers looking to check their ferry schedule won’t be able to find information on the website. However, BC Ferries is still sharing updates on its sailing conditions.

“Our IT team is aware and currently working on a fix [for the outage],” a tweet reads. “We will keep customers updated [on Twitter] as more information becomes available.”

#BCFHeadsUp

An IT outage is impacting access to our website, app & call centre. We have identified the issue & we are working on restoring service as quickly as possible. We apologize to our customers who have been impacted, this morning. We will continue to provide updates here. — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) May 22, 2023

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall, said BC Ferries is working on restoring service as soon as possible, adding, “we’re basically just rebooting the system.”

She said the system should be back up and running in the next hour.