BC Ferries cancels seven sailings today due to engine trouble
BC Ferries has temporarily sidelined the Queen of New Westminster due to an engine problem, leading to the cancellation of seven sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Tuesday.
The cancelled sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen are at 8 am, noon, 4 pm, and 8 pm. The affected sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay are at 10 am, 2 pm, and 6 pm.
#ServiceNotice Due to a mechanical difficulty with the vessel’s main engine, some sailings between #SwartzBay – #Tsawwassen have been cancelled.
More info: https://t.co/QVQWorka1g ^bt
— BC Ferries (@BCFerries) September 3, 2024
According to a service notice, BC Ferries identified a “mechanical difficulty” during the vessel’s 6 am departure from Tsawwassen, which completed its journey to Victoria.
BC Ferries stated that all other sailings on this route, including those operated by the Coastal Celebration, Spirit of British Columbia, and Spirit of Vancouver Island, are expected to proceed as scheduled.
According to the BC Ferries website, vehicle reservations going both ways are already sold out for today.