BC Ferries cancels seven sailings today due to engine trouble

BC Ferries has temporarily sidelined the Queen of New Westminster due to an engine problem, leading to the cancellation of seven sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Tuesday.

The cancelled sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen are at 8 am, noon, 4 pm, and 8 pm. The affected sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay are at 10 am, 2 pm, and 6 pm.

