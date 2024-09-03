NewsTransportation

BC Ferries cancels seven sailings today due to engine trouble

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Sep 3 2024, 4:24 pm
BC Ferries cancels seven sailings today due to engine trouble
Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

BC Ferries has temporarily sidelined the Queen of New Westminster due to an engine problem, leading to the cancellation of seven sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Tuesday.

The cancelled sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen are at 8 am, noon, 4 pm, and 8 pm. The affected sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay are at 10 am, 2 pm, and 6 pm.

According to a service notice, BC Ferries identified a “mechanical difficulty” during the vessel’s 6 am departure from Tsawwassen, which completed its journey to Victoria.

BC Ferries stated that all other sailings on this route, including those operated by the Coastal Celebration, Spirit of British Columbia, and Spirit of Vancouver Island, are expected to proceed as scheduled.

According to the BC Ferries website, vehicle reservations going both ways are already sold out for today.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ News
+ Transportation
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop