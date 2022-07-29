BC Ferries preparing for exceptionally busy BC Day long weekend

While the heat might make people a little agitated, if you’re travelling around the province through BC Ferries, pack a little patience as it expects an extremely busy long weekend.

Nearly 140,000 vehicles and over 400,000 passengers will be riding a ferry this BC Day long weekend. To manage the load, BC Ferries will be operating at maximum capacity.

Between Thursday and Monday, more than 2,500 sailings will set out, covering over 22,000 nautical miles.

The busiest route will be Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay. Four vessels will be driven along this route with up to 32 sailings per day.

There will also be 24 sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay and 16 sailings from Tsawwassen to Duke Point.

Between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands, a second ship will provide four additional sailings on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

To make your trip easier you are encouraged to book in advance, carpool if possible, arrive early, and consider other parking options.

If you’re travelling with vehicles without an advance booking, you’ll likely experience sailing waits at peak times.

The best option to avoid this is to peak times and travel typically mid-week days and early morning or late evening sailings.

“Travelling on Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning of this long weekend is also an option since heavy traffic is expected Thursday and Friday, and Sunday afternoon and Monday,” a statement from BC Ferries reads.

Of course, also prepare for the hot weather that will be sticking around this weekend. Pack sunscreen, a hat, and water for you and your pets on board.

If you are looking for a less hectic ferry ride, BC Ferries encourages you to take advantage of Saver fares which can be booked on select off-peak sailings on many routes. These are the most affordable tickets and help reduce the long lines during peak travel times.

For full schedule information, travel tips, current conditions, and bookings, visit the BC ferries site.